MXC (MXC) Market Cap Reaches $175.48 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, MXC has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $175.48 million and $10.66 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00256641 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.02100836 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002491 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00255049 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

