My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.04 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.50 or 0.03194441 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00179970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00095070 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013682 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,213,530 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

