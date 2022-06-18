My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.16

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.01545705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00096071 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014103 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,210,967 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.