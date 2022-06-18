Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

