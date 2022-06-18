National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.98

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 5494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

