Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NTUS opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

