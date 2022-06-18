Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
NTUS opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.93.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
