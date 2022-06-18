Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($78.13) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

