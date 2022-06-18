Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $362.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

