Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $9.55 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.