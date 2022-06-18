Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 14,465,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

