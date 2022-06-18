Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

RYT traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $283.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

