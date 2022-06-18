Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New $6.86 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 123,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,816,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,699. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,850 ($34.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.