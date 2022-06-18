Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.09. 2,265,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,242. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.