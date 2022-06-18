Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.83. 3,865,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average is $194.19. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

