Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 128 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 474,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,434,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, hitting $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

