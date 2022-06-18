Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 176,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 101,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.15. 3,134,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

