New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

