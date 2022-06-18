New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

