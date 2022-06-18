New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.73. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

