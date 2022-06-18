New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $374.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

