New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.