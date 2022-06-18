New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

