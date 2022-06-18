New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.