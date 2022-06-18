New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

