New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

