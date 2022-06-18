New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 274,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

