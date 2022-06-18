New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

