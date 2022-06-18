New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average of $332.14. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.