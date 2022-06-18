New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

