New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. American Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $582.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $643.80 and its 200 day moving average is $753.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

