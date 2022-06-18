New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.64.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

