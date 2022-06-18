New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.16. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

