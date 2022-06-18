Newscrypto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $84,601.00 (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $9.91 million and $84,601.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

