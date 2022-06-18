NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 118787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

About NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

