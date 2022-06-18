NFT Alley Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $7,690.86 and $19.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00141329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.46 or 0.01087294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00096184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013838 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

