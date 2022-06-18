NFTify Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,500.26 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $143,500.26 and approximately $4,456.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $698.02 or 0.03632422 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00135133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013732 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

