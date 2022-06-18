Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.77) to €6.00 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

