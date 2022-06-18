Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 910,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN opened at $51.69 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

