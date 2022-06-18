Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 915,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,880,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.