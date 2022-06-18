Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Novan has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

