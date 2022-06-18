Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:NVG remained flat at $$12.64 during trading hours on Friday. 644,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,853. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 95,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 122,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 71.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

