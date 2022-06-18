NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $213.73

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.73 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.57). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.68), with a volume of 58,850 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.85) price target on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

