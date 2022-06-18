O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 1,297,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,992. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

