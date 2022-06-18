ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.38

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

