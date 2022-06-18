Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

MA stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day moving average of $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

