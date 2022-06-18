Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $5,832,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.75.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

