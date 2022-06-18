Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $140,476,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,703,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

