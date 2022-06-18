Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $58,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $230.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

