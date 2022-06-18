Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $71,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $259.87 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average is $275.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

