Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $83,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Avaya by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

